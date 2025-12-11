Guntur railway station commissions 500 kWp solar plant to boost sustainability

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (PTI) The South Central Railway’s Guntur division on Thursday commissioned a 500 kWp on-grid solar plant at the station to boost energy efficiency and sustainability.

The rooftop system is designed to generate over eight lakh units of clean energy annually, meeting the station’s power needs and helping reduce monthly electricity expenditure, a press release said.

"The commissioning of the 500 kWp on-grid solar plant at Guntur railway station marks a significant advancement in improving energy efficiency and promoting sustainability," the official said.

The new solar plant is expected to save around 45 per cent of the station’s monthly energy consumption charges and generate annual revenue savings of approximately Rs 62 lakh.

It will also help avoid nearly 4,900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to planting over 2.1 lakh trees every year.

According to the official, the solar plant will cover a major portion of the station’s monthly power requirement of over 1.4 lakh units, resulting in savings of nearly Rs 5.1 lakh per month.

To achieve complete energy neutrality, Guntur division has proposed an additional 600 kWp of solar power capacity around the station premises, reinforcing Indian Railways’ broader clean-energy goals, the official further said. PTI MS STH SSK