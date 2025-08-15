Gupta greets children in heavy downpour after her maiden Independence Day speech as Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The rain at Chhatrasal Stadium was unrelenting on Friday morning, but Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took it in her stride during her maiden Independence Day address, stepping into the downpour after her speech to greet schoolchildren and parade participants, even waving away an umbrella offered by her security staff.

Delhi woke up to a drenched Independence Day; however, it failed to curb the enthusiasm of the schoolchildren and citizens at the stadium.

Midway through her speech, as Gupta spoke of the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and her vision for a stronger India, the showers intensified, soaking both the stage and the grounds.

Rows of students stood unwavering, their rain-soaked faces glowing with pride, as the tricolour fluttered in their hands.

Gupta, who had declined an umbrella, was moved by the sight of the drenched children and told her security, "When these children are standing here without an umbrella, how can I take one?," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

She then walked onto the sodden field to interact with them. The students responded with spirited chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," which echoed across the stadium.

Drenched but smiling, Gupta posed for photographs with the children, shook hands with security personnel, and praised the audience for staying put despite the weather.

"Rain, sun, or storm, our love for the country must remain steadfast. Today, I am proud that Delhi's children are showing us the way," the statement quoted her as saying.

"Everything is moving in the right direction with transparency and dedication. I have much more to share with you, but I can see the rain is getting heavier, and my young children are still seated bravely in it," she said, urging the crowd to applaud themselves and the marching contingents for their "true act of patriotism" in not taking shelter.

The ceremony tested the endurance of participants and spectators. Some members of the marching contingents collapsed after the parade and had to be assisted to the stands, while others stood their ground to loud cheers.

In her address, Gupta pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna, develop world-class infrastructure, and free the city from filth, corruption, and red tape.

She announced the launch of Rs five 'Atal Canteens' for the needy, a welfare board for gig workers, and a promise of a 'pucca' house for every slum resident.

"The spirit these children have shown today is the greatest honour for me," the statement quoted her as saying. "Our country's strength lies not only in our soldiers and leaders but also in the resolve of our young citizens." PTI MHS MPL MPL