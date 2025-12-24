Gurdaspur coldest in Punjab as mercury dips to 5.3 deg Celsius; Narnaul shivers in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Gurdaspur recording the lowest minimum temperature in the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius. Faridkot also reeled under intense cold, recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar registered a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.4 degrees, Patiala 9.8 degrees, Bathinda 7.2 degrees and Ferozepur 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place, with the mercury dropping to 5.4 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Hisar 7.2 degrees, Ambala 10.6 degrees, Rohtak 9.2 degrees, Sirsa 8 degrees and Karnal 9.5 degrees Celsius.