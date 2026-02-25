Gurdaspur cop killings: Punjab Police nabs 1, shoots at another

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Police have arrested one person in connection with the killings of two policemen in Gurdaspur near the Indo-Pak border, an officer said on Wednesday.

Besides the arrest, one man was shot at and wounded in an encounter with the police in Gurdaspur in the morning, the officer said.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya identified the one arrested as Dilawar Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur's Alinangal village.

Ranjit Singh sustained a bullet injury in the encounter near Purana Shala area in the same city, he said.

The police investigation has found the role of three people in the killings.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead inside a checkpost on Sunday. They were posted in Adhian, about 2 km from the international border.

The incident came to light when Adhian village sarpanch Kamaljeet Singh visited the checkpost and found them dead. He had earlier called the Dorangla SHO, telling him that the two policemen were not answering his calls.

The sarpanch visited the checkpost at about 8.15 am and found both the ASI and the home guard dead with gunshot wounds.

While the ASI's body was found on a chair with his hands in his pockets, the home guard was lying dead on a cot, the police said.

The area where the bodies were found is a hotbed of heroin smuggling and weapons drop-offs by drones from across the border.

Posters allegedly issued by an outfit calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) circulated on social media, claiming responsibility for the killings. PTI CHS VN VN