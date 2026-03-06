Gurdaspur heist: Car used by robbers who looted jeweller family of Rs 3 cr found in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Mar 6 (PTI) A car allegedly used by unidentified robbers who decamped with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore after holding a jeweller’s family hostage in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was found abandoned near Tanda in Hoshiarpur on Friday, police said.

Tanda SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the vehicle was found on a dirt track close to Pahndori village on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road.

“The car was found unlocked, with the keys still inside," the officer said.

A labourer working in the fields nearby told police that two men parked the vehicle there and left after crossing the road towards the other side.

A police team from Gurdaspur has reached the spot to examine the vehicle, he added.

On Thursday, four unidentified men held a jeweller's family hostage at gunpoint at their residence in Gurdaspur district and fled with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore.

According to the family, the robbers, who dressed like Nihangs (in loose blue tops), entered the house around 8.15 am on some pretext and threatened the occupants with weapons, demanding cash and valuables.

They allegedly tied the hands and legs of the family members, including two children, and taped their mouths before decamping with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore.

Police said the robbers remained inside the house for nearly an hour before fleeing. PTI COR CHS ARI