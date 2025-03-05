Gurez Valley near LoC emerging as tourist destination: J-K CM Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) The picturesque Gurez Valley near the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora district is emerging as a new tourist destination and the Jammu and Kashmir government would approach the Union tourism ministry for its further development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question raised by National Conference member Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi in the legislative assembly, Abdullah said the Gurez Valley recently gained significant recognition as a tourist destination, and the tourism department would assess the need to establish a tourism development authority (TDA) for the valley.

"In 2022, Gurez Valley received the 'best offbeat destination' award, emphasising its appeal as a unique and emerging tourist spot," Abdullah said.

The chief minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said that in September 2023, Dawar village in Gurez was honoured with the 'best tourism village' award in the gold category by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

"This accolade highlights the village's cultural richness and tourism potential," he said.

To promote Gurez as a new tourist destination, Abdullah said the tourism department has taken several initiatives, including commercial rafting which was started there for the first time in 2024.

Besides, during the current financial year, the tourism department projected the upgradation of Gurez as an offbeat destination under the capex budget (2024-25), the chief minister said.

Responding to a supplementary question, Abdullah said his government will approach the Union tourism ministry for further development of Gurez Valley.

Replying to another query by National Conference member Ali Mohammad Sagar during Question Hour, Abdullah said the assistance scale for victims of fire incidents is as per the revised norms of assistance of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) issued by the disaster management division under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Abdullah, who is also the minister for disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, said these norms are reviewed every five years. PTI TAS ARI