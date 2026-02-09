Gurez valley sees surge in tourism; J-K govt taking 'proactive measures' to safeguard ecology

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday informed the legislative assembly that Gurez valley in north Kashmir is witnessing a steady rise in tourist arrivals, prompting sustained efforts to strengthen sanitation and waste management infrastructure in region.

Located in the Bandipora district near the Line of Control, Gurez valley, sits at an altitude of 8000 feet. It is considered one of the most scenic and strategically important areas in the Union Territory.

In a reply to a question of National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan, Rural Development minister Javid Ahmed Dar said tourist inflow to the valley has increased significantly.

He informed the House that Gurez recorded 40,105 tourist visits in 2022, which rose to 48,797 in 2023. The number surged to 1,11,613 in 2024. In 2025, the region witnessed 54,675 tourist arrivals, including domestic visitors and locals.

The minister said the government has invested in improving sanitation and waste management facilities in the valley. He noted that infrastructure such as community compost pits, soakage pits and segregation sheds has been developed while door-to-door solid waste collection is being carried out on a regular basis.

"A plastic waste management unit is presently under construction and twin-pit dustbins have been installed at strategic locations, including along the banks of river Kishenganga, to ensure scientific disposal of waste and prevent littering," he said.

Dar said dumping of garbage into River Kishenganga is strictly prohibited and such practices are not permitted either by residents or by commercial establishments, including hotels. He assured the assembly that the government is taking "proactive measures to safeguard the fragile ecology" of the region and prevent environmental degradation.

Specific sanitation and hygiene interventions are being implemented, particularly in and around Dawar town, through creation of community assets, strengthening of waste collection and segregation systems and installation of dustbins at high-footfall locations, he said.

The minister added that regular awareness and sensitisation campaigns are being conducted among residents, shopkeepers and tourists to promote responsible waste disposal and maintain cleanliness in the area.

Known for its untouched Himalayan landscapes and cultural heritage, Gurez, has emerged as a major attraction for visitors and is often described as a campers' paradise. PTI AB AKY