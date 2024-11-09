Gurfateh Singh Pirzada begins shooting for 'Dynasty'

New Delhi: Actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada has announced that he has started shooting for his upcoming project "Dynasty".

Billed as a political drama, the movie is directed by Sahil Sangha and will feature Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Pirzada, who plays a pivotal character in the movie, shared the news on his Instagram Stories by posting a photo of a clapper board with the film's title written over it.

In another post, the actor shared a picture from the airport and wrote, "24 hours of no sleep. 15 hours of shoot. And now off to (Sri Lanka flag emoji)."

Pirzada was most recently seen in the series "Call Me Bae", where he worked with Ananya Panday. He has also been a part of the projects like "Guilty", OTT series "Class" and "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva", headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.