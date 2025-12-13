Gurjar praises Assam's progress in cooperative movement

Guwahati, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Saturday emphasised the role of the cooperative movement in making the country self-reliant, with states like Assam to play a special part in it.

He was speaking at the opening of the 4th Cooperative Mela 2025, organised by the state's Cooperation department, under the guidance of the Ministry of Cooperation.

The three-day event will showcase the strength, diversity and potential of the cooperative movement in the state.

Gurjar, the Union Minister of State for Cooperation, said that the cooperative movement in Assam is a natural extension of the state's deep cultural and spiritual ethos.

He paid tribute to the great Vaishnavite saints, Srimanta Shankaradev and Madhavdev, whose teachings on unity, equality and service to society form the very foundation of the cooperative spirit.

He maintained that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, and the focused guidance of the Union Minister of Cooperation, the national vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation) is transforming into a vibrant reality.

Gurjar highlighted the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 as a historic step, providing the necessary institutional impetus and a clear blueprint for an all-round, world-class cooperative system in the country.

Praising Assam's reforms in this sector, the Union minister said this state-level proactive implementation has positioned it as a leader in key national initiatives, including the 100 per cent computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), with over 800 PACS already adopting the new Model Byelaws.

He said that this progress is empowering youth and women, fostering entrepreneurship in diverse sectors and contributing to financial inclusion for over 32 lakh members.

Assam is now firmly aligned with the National Cooperative Policy 2025's goal of establishing one cooperative in every village by 2026, Gurjar said, urging collective effort to build a prosperous, self-reliant and cooperative-led future for the state.

State Minister for Cooperation Jogen Mohan, also speaking on the occasion, said the exhibition is a celebration of grassroots empowerment.

He praised the participants for achieving self-dependence and demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness by successfully turning waste into valuable resources using locally available materials.

He detailed the comprehensive benefits these cooperatives are bringing to the people, spanning diverse sectors—from the production of essential goods to the success of women's Self-Help Groups.

The Cooperative Mela features participation from 160 cooperative societies representing key sectors such as handloom, fishery, dairy, agriculture and youth, and women-led enterprises, providing a vibrant platform for showcasing local products, innovations and cooperative success stories.