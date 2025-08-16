Gurpreet Singh GP appointed president of SC wing of Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday appointed Gurpreet Singh GP the president of the scheduled caste wing of its state unit.

GP had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat.

The party also appointed 10 state secretaries for the SC wing in the state, said a statement.

Two secretaries each have been appointed for the Majha and Doaba zones, while six secretaries have been appointed for the Malwa zone, it said.

For the Doaba zone, Jarnail Nangal and Robin Kumar Sampla have been appointed secretaries, while for the Majha zone, Ravinder Hans and Contractor Amarjit Singh have been appointed to the post.

For Malwa Central, Baljinder Singh Chonda and Balaur Singh have been given the responsibility of secretaries.

In addition, the party has also appointed 28 district in-charges of the SC wing across the state.

In several districts, separate district In-charges have been appointed for rural and urban areas, said the statement.