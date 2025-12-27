New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended warm greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and hoped his teachings for building a harmonious society based on unity, compassion and respect for all continue to guide humanity.

Murmu said Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, is a symbol of grace amidst adversities and sacrifice for ideals.

May his teachings for building a harmonious society based on unity, compassion and respect for all continue to guide humanity, she said in a post on X.

Warm greetings to all on the sacred occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji! With indomitable courage and rare sagacity he inspired people to live righteously, welded his followers into a force that would bravely take on far mightier adversaries as it was fired… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 27, 2025

"Warm greetings to all on the sacred occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji! With indomitable courage and rare sagacity he inspired people to live righteously, welded his followers into a force that would bravely take on far mightier adversaries as it was fired by the zeal to protect the ideals of justice and self-respect," the President said.