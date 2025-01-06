Guru Gobind Singh's life inspires everyone to follow path of service: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his 'Prakash Parv', saying that his life inspires everyone to follow the path of truth, service and sacrifice.

Advertisment

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru is observed as 'Prakash Parv'.

Born in Patna Sahib in 1666, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth.

Addressing a gathering at DAV College here, the chief minister said Guru Gobind Singh was the son of a martyr and the father of martyred sons who also sacrificed his life for the country.

Advertisment

Adityanath also enquired about the well-being of the children and distributed sweets to them, according to an official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Adityanath said Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth to end casteism, untouchability and to save the country and religion.

Advertisment

He asked the heretic forces of that time that were obstructing the path of the country and religion to move away from the path.

The glorious history of the tradition established by Sikh gurus Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Arjun Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh inspires people, he added.

"This year is important for us as it is the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur," Adityanath said.

Advertisment

The way the 550th 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with great enthusiasm, these events also need to be organised on a similar scale. It will help more people, including future generations, learn about history, he said.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath said in a post on X, "Tribute to the great saint, tenth Guru of the Sikhs and founder of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on his holy birthday!" "His heroic life dedicated to the protection of religion and humanity inspires all of us to follow the path of truth, service and sacrifice," he said. PTI NAV/KIS DIV DIV