Guru Gobind Singh's motives continue to inspire generations, says UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday termed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a "cruel", and hailed Guru Gobind Singh for effectively dealing with the problems faced by the Hindus then.

He was speaking at a function held in Gurudwara Naka Hindola in Lucknow on the occasion of Baisakhi and the 'Khalsa Srijan Diwas' (Khalsa Formation Day).

Adityanath said, "On one hand there was the rule of cruel Aurangzeb, atrocities had reached their peak. Through the Jazia tax, the effort was made by him to convert Hindus fully to Islam. Temples were being broken and the honour of the daughters and sisters was in danger." "At that time, with his one lakh disciples, Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs effectively dealt with the burning problems faced by the country and the religion. And, when he took this work ahead, he named it Khalsa," Adityanath said.

His motives are an inspiration for us even today, Adityanath added.