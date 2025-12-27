Guru Gobind Singh's struggle against injustice inspiration to stay firm on path of truth: UP CM

Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paying tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary on Saturday, said the tenth Sikh guru's struggle against injustice and unrighteousness inspires people to remain steadfast on the path of truth and fearlessness.

In an X post in Hindi, Adityanath said, "On the sacred Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of the great saint and religious warrior, an embodiment of courage and sacrifice, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, Tenth Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, I offer my humble salutations." "Your struggle against injustice and unrighteousness and your message of protecting dharma inspires all of humanity to remain firm on the path of truth, integrity and fearlessness," he wrote further.

Bharatiya Janata Party's state president Pankaj Chaudhary also extended greetings to people on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the sacred Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru and founder of the Khalsa Panth," he said in a post.

Chaudhary said the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh of "dharma, humanity, equality and love-brotherhood" continues to guide society even today. PTI CDN RUK RUK