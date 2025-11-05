Guru Granth Sahib is universal guide to selfless service to mankind: Arunachal guv

Itanagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday said Guru Granth Sahib is a universal guide that encourages purity of thought, honesty in action, and selfless service to mankind.

Participating in the 556th birthday celebration of Guru Nanak at Gurudwara Saheb at Naharlagun near here, Parnaik lauded the Sikh community for embodying these values through their extraordinary contribution to society, particularly their tradition of Seva (selfless service) and community welfare that continues to inspire all.

The governor offered prayers and took part in the Anand Sahib Path and Ardas, the solemn Sikh prayer seeking divine guidance and blessings for all, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

Greeting members of the Sikh community, he said Guru Nanak Jayanti is a festival that reminds all that the true essence of religion lie in righteousness, in living truthfully, serving others selflessly, and recognising the divine spark in every being.

Urging citizens to imbibe the spirit of humility, honesty, and love in their daily lives, Parnaik said the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev must reflect in our actions by building harmony within our families, compassion within our communities, and unity within our nation.

He urged the youth to uphold these values and make service to humanity a way of life, live with humility, work with honesty, and serve with love.

Later, the governor joined in the 'Guru Ka Langar' organised by the Sikh community of the twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun. PTI CORR MNB