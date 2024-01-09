Guru Jambheshwar University to establish Chair in name of RSS scholar

Hisar, Jan 9 (PTI) A Chair will be set up in the name of RSS doyen and scholar Dattopant Thengadi in the Economics Department of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology here, officials said on Tuesday.

The objective is to make the new generation aware of Thengadi, who was a "great thinker", by doing research on his life, work and teachings, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi said in a statement.

He said the Chair's establishment will also provide a new direction of research to the scholars doing research in the field of economics.

A research fund named after Thengadi will be created and complete literature related to his life will be made available in the university, he said.

The vice chancellor said, "Dattopant Thengadi was a great economist, a visionary scholar and an architect of public consciousness, who formed organisations like Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagran Manch." Thengadi was born on November 10, 1920, at Arvi in Maharashtra. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak in 1942 and worked in Kerala and later in Bengal.

He passed away on October 14, 2004.