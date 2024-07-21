Guru Purnima celebrated at Yogoda Satsang Ashram in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jul 21 (PTI) Guru Purnima was celebrated with meditation and singing of Bhajans at Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) ashram here on Sunday.

A special online group meditation and speech by Swami Shraddhananda Giri were held in the morning, where devotees from across the country participated.

Devotees later joined the singing of Bhajans. Guru Puja was also performed on the occasion.

The event concluded with a special three-hour long meditation in the evening, where Swami Shankarananda Giri read extracts from a letter written by Paramahansa Yogananda to a devotee, emphasizing the eternal help and love of a true guru for his sincere disciples.

Yogananda, renowned for his acclaimed book ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’, has a following that includes notable figures such as entrepreneur Steve Jobs, cricketer Ravi Shastri, and actor Rajnikanth.

The YSS was established in 1917. PTI SAN NN