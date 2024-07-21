Guru Purnima to be celebrated in all schools, colleges in MP every year: CM Yadav

Indore, Jul 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said Guru Purnima will be celebrated in all schools and colleges in the state every year.

Yadav was addressing a programme to mark the festival at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

"Gurus play an important role in taking their disciples from darkness to light. Respect for gurus is an important part of Indian tradition and culture. The grand festival of Guru Purnima will be celebrated in all schools and colleges in the state every year," Yadav said.

Explaining the importance of the guru-shishya tradition, Yadav said gurus impart knowledge along with education and teach us to fight against injustice and unrighteousness.

The chief minister felicitated teachers and former vice-chancellors on the occasion. PTI ADU ARU