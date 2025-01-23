Guru Ravidas Janmotsav Committee president joins BJP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Guru Ravidas Janmotsav Committee president Brahm Prakash Bulaki, along with several AAP and Congress workers, joined the BJP on Thursday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a Guru Ravidas procession, Bulaki criticised the Kejriwal government, saying it had 'failed' to provide basic development and education to the poor over the past decade, while he praised the Modi government for supporting backward sections.

The annual Shri Guru Ravidas procession from the Red Fort to Karol Bagh was organised by the committee.

BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of corruption, citing issues like the construction of "Sheesh Mahal" and alleged scams in the liquor policy, Mohalla Clinics and classrooms.

Prominent leaders, including AAP Delhi vice president Uma Bhogal and the party's OBC Wing vice president Rahul Tanwar, joined the BJP along with some other AAP and Congress workers from Kalkaji, Gandhi Nagar, RK Puram, and Delhi Cantt constituencies. PTI SHB SHB MNK MNK