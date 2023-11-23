Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings inspire us to serve humanity, promote unity of all: President

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his martyrdom day and said his teachings inspire people to serve humanity and promote unity of all.

"Guru Teg Bahadur Ji made supreme sacrifice for the protection of human values and rights. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji gave the message of love, compassion and brotherhood. His teachings inspire us to serve humanity and promote unity of all," she said.

"May the life and teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur ji continue to instill the spirit of nationalism in all of us", Murmu said in her message on the eve of his martyrdom day.