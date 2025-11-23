Guru Teg Bahadur's valour, selfless service source of inspiration for everyone: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his 350th martyrdom day, and said his valour, sacrifice and selfless service are a source of inspiration for everyone.

In a message, she said Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life to preserve the ideals of righteousness, humanity and truth.

"His valour, sacrifice and selfless service are a source of inspiration for everyone. His teachings inspire us to move forward on the path of justice with determination and courage. Let us adopt his values in our lives and work to strengthen harmony and unity in our country," the President said.

"I pay my humble tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom day," she said.