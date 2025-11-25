Guru Tegh Bahadur considered protection of truth his dharma; laid down his life for it: PM

Kurukshetra, Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Guru Tegh Bahadur considered the protection of truth, justice and faith his dharma and sacrificed his life for it.

Addressing a special programme here to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, he said his government will continue to serve 'guru parampara' the same way.

At the event, Modi released a special coin and a commemorative stamp marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Modi said in the morning, he was in 'Ramayan ki Nagri' Ayodhya and now he was here on Lord Krishna's land.

Modi said when the apex court verdict on the Ram temple came on November 9, 2019, he had gone to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

"I was praying that the path for the construction of the Ram temple should be paved and the aspirations of all Ram devotees should be fulfilled," he said.

"And our prayers were answered on that day as the verdict came in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

He said today, he again got the opportunity to take blessings from the 'Sikh Sangat'.

Modi also spoke about the unveiling of the newly constructed 'Panchjanya' memorial, dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, by him.

He said Lord Krishna said on this land of Kurukshetra that protecting truth and justice is the greatest dharma.

Lord Krishna said "Swadharme nidhanam shreyah", meaning it is better to sacrifice one's life for the sake of truth, the PM said.

Guru Guru Tegh Bahadur considered the protection of truth, justice and faith his dharma and laid down his life for it, Modi said.

The government will continue to serve 'guru parmpara' the same way, he said.