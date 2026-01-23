Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom anniversary: Hind Ki Chadar event to begin in Nanded on Sat

Nanded, Jan 23 (PTI) The two-day 'Hind Ki Chadar' programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur will begin on Saturday in Nanded, with 8-10 lakh devotees from across the country expected to take part, an official said.

Amenities for the event, which will be held at Modi Ground here by the state's minority welfare department, has been made on a 52-acre plot, the official added.

"Special trains are being run from various parts of the country to Nanded. Schools in the Nanded taluka will remain closed on Saturday. The Shahidi Samagam will take place on January 24 and 25 between 10 am to 8 pm," the official said. PTI AW BNM