Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom anniversary: Shah, AP Dy CM to attend Hind Di Chadar event on Sunday

Nanded, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will attend the Hind Di Chadar event in Nanded on Sunday, a district official said.

A release issued by the District Information Office on Saturday said Shah will arrive here at 2pm and then go to the Takhat Sachkhand Gurudwara Shri Hazur Sahib, from where he will proceed to the Hind Di Chadar event, which is being held at Modi Ground to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Union Home Minister will attend the Shaheedi Samagam and fly back to Delhi at 4:30pm, the release said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will visit Takhat Sachkhand Gurudwara Shri Hazur Sahib at 1:30pm and then proceed to the Shaheedi Samagam before departing for Hyderabad, it added.

Others scheduled to attend the event on Sunday include Delhi Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Maharashtra Minister of State for Health Meghana Bordikar, Food and Drug Minister Narhari Zirwal, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, the release said.

The two-day 'Hind Di Chadar' event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began in Nanded city on Saturday with the ceremonial placement of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the commencement of 'Nagar Kirtan' from the revered Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib.

Around 10 lakh devotees are expected from around the country for the event being held at Modi Ground here, with amenities for them being set up on a 52-acre plot, officials said. PTI AW BNM