Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom anniversary: Two-day Hind Ki Chadar event begins in Nanded

Nanded, Jan 24 (PTI) The two-day 'Hind Ki Chadar' event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Saturday with the ceremonial placement of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the commencement of 'Nagar Kirtan' from the revered Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib.

Around 10 lakh devotees are expected from around the country for the event being held at Modi Ground here, with amenities for them being set up on a 52-acre plot, officials said.

"The installation was marked by the sacred recitation of Gurbani, Ardas, and Kirtan. The 'Shahidi Samagam' commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, spreading his message of religion, humanity, and tolerance. The event will serve as an inspiration for society," a release from the organisers said.

"The Nagar Kirtan commenced this morning from Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib. When the kirtan reached the venue, a guard of honour was given to the Guru Granth Sahib by the police. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, Shahidi Samagam state committee co-ordinator Rameshwar Naik were present," it added. PTI AW BNM