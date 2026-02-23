Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom: More than 51 lakh students take part in mass singing event

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) More than 51 lakh students from across Maharashtra's Konkan region participated in a mass singing programme on Monday as part of events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a Thane district official said.

In a release, the District Information Office said 1.5 lakh teachers and staff from 20,000 government and private educational institutions also took part in the mass singing programme, adding that it was declared a "world record" by the 'Best of India Records'.

"The sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur for the protection of religious freedom is inspiring for all mankind. Such activities ensure the bravery and value-based lives of great historical personalities effectively reach the new generation," said Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, who participated in the initiative at Sir John Baptist Higher Secondary School.

Others who took part included Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil and Education Officer Devidas Mahajan.

The initiative serves as a precursor to a grand two-day divine program scheduled for February 28 and March 1 at Ove Maidan in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. PTI COR BNM