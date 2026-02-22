Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom: More than 51 lakh students to take part in mass singing event

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) More than 51 lakh students and 1.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra's Konkan region will take part in a mass singing programme on Monday morning to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a senior official said.

The programme, which will see the participation of approximately 20,000 educational institutions, aims to strengthen national integration and social harmony among the youth, Konkan divisional commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said.

"The new generation will learn lessons of national unity through this patriotic work," Suryavanshi said.

Following the singing, an optional competitive examination based on the life and bravery of the Guru will be organized for students, he added.

The initiative serves as a precursor to the main 'Shahidi Samagam' programme scheduled for February 28 and March 1 at Ove Maidan in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.