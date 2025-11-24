Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to safeguard India's religious freedom: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, hailing him as a protector of humanity who sacrificed his life to safeguard India's religious freedom.

Gupta paid her respects at the 'Kirtan Darbar' as the three-day grand commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began at the Red Fort here.

The life of Guru Tegh Bahadur is "an enduring symbol of unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice in the face of oppression and injustice", the chief minister said.

She described him as "a protector of all humanity who sacrificed his life to safeguard India's religious freedom".

Gupta said this is the first time that the anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is being commemorated at such a grand scale in Delhi. It is drawing devotees from across India and abroad.

The commemoration is a unique opportunity to connect citizens, especially the youth, with Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, she said, underlining that his teachings inspire humanity, compassion, tolerance and the pursuit of truth.

Gupta said inspiring episodes and rare historical facts from the Sikh guru's life have been presented with great care at an art exhibition and museum.