Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day: Delhi govt to organise 3-day grand event at Red Fort

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise a three-day grand event at the Red Fort starting November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting to finalise the event.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, prominent Sikh leaders, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee members, and religious scholars, said an official statement.

The commemoration event will include a 'light and sound' show, kirtan darbar, langar, an immersive museum, and a globally accessible app and virtual reality (VR) experience especially for students, officials said on Wednesday.

“This is Delhi’s collective tribute to one of the greatest sacrifices in human history. Our aim is not just to remember, but to take Guru Sahib’s message to every home, every school and every generation,” Gupta said.

The chief minister said that the three-day commemoration at the Red Fort — where the Guru attained martyrdom — would be the largest such event in the country and would bring together people of all faiths to honour the Guru’s supreme sacrifice for religious freedom.

Delhi’s Environment Minister and Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is spearheading the event’s coordination, said the city would witness “such a large-scale, immersive tribute to Guru Sahib” for the first time.

“We are organising a light and sound show at Red Fort, which will be based entirely on Sikh history and the life and teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji,” he added.

He announced a VR experience for students, a museum showcasing rare manuscripts, and an app-based participation model for global devotees.

“The government has also decided to dedicate the Miyawaki forest coming up in Jaunapur to Guru Sahib,” he added.

Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said, “This event is Delhi’s duty — a long-overdue homage to Guru Sahib’s message of unity, courage and righteousness.” Mishra also announced the revamp of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial, where a daily light and sound show will be launched, and revealed that the government is exploring a location to build a study and research centre on Sikh history.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who has always worked to bring Sikh history and valour to the global stage — and under the effective guidance of our CM Rekha Gupta, this event marks a new chapter in cultural responsibility,” Mishra said.

The key features of the event include illumination of gurdwaras and citywide kirtan darbar, audio-visual presentations on the legacy of Sikh Gurus and a commemorative coffee-table book on Guru Tegh Bahadur's life, the statement said. The Delhi government will also roll out year-long cultural programmes across schools, colleges, and community centres to educate the youth about Guru Sahib's legacy, it added.