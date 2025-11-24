Guru Tegh Bahadur's courage source of inspiration for every India: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, saying he did not hesitate to lay down his life to protect his faith.

Shah attended a Delhi government function to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh guru at the Red Fort here -- the first major event being held at the 17th-century monument after the November 10 blast, which claimed 15 lives.

"The courage and valour with which Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji confronted injustice and unrighteousness is a source of inspiration for every Indian. For the protection of Dharma, he did not hesitate even to sacrifice his life. His life is an eternal saga of India's spiritual consciousness, courage, and sacrifice," Shah said in a post on X.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the entire nation will gratefully observe the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Sahib, remembering his dedication to dharma and culture.

"Today in Delhi, I paid homage and bowed in reverence to the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The stories of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's renunciation, courage, and sacrifice will continue to inspire us for eternity," he said.

The three-day event at the Red Fort to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began on Sunday. PTI ABS DIV DIV