Guru Tegh Bahadur's ideals continue to inspire humanity: Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 1 (PTI) The ideals, values and sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur continue to inspire humanity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Sukhu paid his tribute to the ninth Sikh guru at an event held to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary, organised by Shimla's Shri Guru Singh Sabha.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji would always be remembered as a great warrior, spiritual leader, and protector of the motherland," he said.

On the occasion, Sukhu carried a saroop, a physical copy of the Sikh scripture, Shri Guru Granth Sahib, on his head in a mark of reverence on the stage.

He said that the teachings and life philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur serve as a guiding light for the youth to build a bright future.

Sukhu felicitated the jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj.

President of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Jaswinder Singh, presented a 'siropa' to the chief minister. PTI COR VN VN