Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy goes beyond religion: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Paying tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that his sacrifice stands as an eternal symbol of courage and righteousness in human history.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session, Gupta informed the House that a three-day congregation was organised by the Delhi government at the Red Fort complex to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur merely as the Guru of a single faith would limit his towering personality. He was among the greatest protectors of India's shared culture, collective consciousness and civilisational values. The Delhi government ensured that his story reaches future generations," CM Gupta said.

The chief minister said that following the terror attack that had occurred earlier outside the Red Fort, there were widespread security concerns.

"We discussed the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and with the cooperation of the central government, comprehensive security arrangements were put in place. As a result, lakhs of devotees were able to participate in the congregation dedicated to Guru Sahib," CM Gupta added.

Delhi today has become a living reflection of a 'Mini India' and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' "The Delhi government has celebrated festivals from north to south with great enthusiasm, including the Kanwar Yatra, Ramlila, Chhath Mahaparv, Garba, Teej and Onam," the chief minister further said.

Several other MLAs in the House praised the efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister in recognising the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur and his family.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed names like Aurangabad and Aurangzeb Road in Delhi, making it clear that this country will not derive its identity from oppressors but from saintly figures like Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib," Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. PTI SSM SSM MNK MNK