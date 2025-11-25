Guru Tegh Bahadur's life, sacrifice, character remain great source of inspiration: PM Modi

Kurukshetra (Hry), Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that personalities like Guru Tegh Bahadur are rare in history.

Addressing a special programme here to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the prime minister said the ninth Sikh guru's life, sacrifice and character remain a great source of inspiration.

He asserted that the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur should become the "foundation of peace in our conduct, balance in our policies and trust in our society".

Modi spoke about how the ninth Sikh guru, for the protection of "dharma", stood firmly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and sacrificed his life, while noting that before his martyrdom, Kashmiri Hindus, who were being forcibly converted to Islam by the Mughal aggressors, had approached him seeking support.

The prime minister highlighted that the guru remained steadfast, refused to compromise on his faith and principles and did not abandon the path of "dharma".

He was beheaded on Aurangzeb's orders on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.

Modi pointed out that today, on the very land of the guru's sacrifice stands Delhi's Sis Ganj Gurdwara, a living site of inspiration.

He also emphasised that the pilgrimage of Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab is the power centre of the country's national consciousness.

The prime minister noted that the very form of India that remains today embodies the sacrifice and dedication of epochal figures like Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He underscored that it is because of this supreme sacrifice that Guru Tegh Bahadur is revered as "Hind Di Chadar".

"The tradition of our gurus forms the foundation of the country's character, culture and core spirit," Modi said, expressing satisfaction that over the last 11 years, his government has established these sacred traditions and every Sikh celebration as a national festival.

The prime minister highlighted that the BJP-led Centre had the privilege of celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the 400th "Prakash Parv" of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 350th "Prakash Parv" of Guru Gobind Singh as festivals of India's unity and integrity.

He noted that people across the country, rising above their faiths, traditions and beliefs, participated in these celebrations.

Modi emphasised that his government has sought to connect every pilgrimage site of the gurus with the vision of a modern India and noted that whether it was completing the work of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, constructing the ropeway project at Hemkund Sahib or expanding the Virasat-e-Khalsa Museum at Anandpur Sahib -- all these tasks were undertaken with full devotion, keeping the glorious tradition of the gurus as the guiding ideal.

He said everyone knows how the Mughals crossed all limits of cruelty even with the brave "sahibzadas" (the sons of Guru Gobind Singh) and highlighted that the latter accepted being bricked alive but did not abandon their duty or the path of faith.

The prime minister said to honour these ideals, December 26 is observed as "Veer Bal Diwas" every year.

He further said the government has also included the history of the Sikh tradition and the teachings of the Sikh gurus in the national curriculum, so that the ideals of service, courage and truth become the foundation of the new generation's thinking.

Modi said everyone by now must have had the sacred "darshan" of the "Jore Sahib" (the blessed footwear).

He recalled that the first time his cabinet colleague, Hardeep Singh Puri, discussed these important relics with him, he had mentioned that his family had preserved the holy "Jore Sahib" of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur for nearly 300 years.

Modi highlighted that this sacred heritage is now being dedicated to the Sikh community across the country and the world.

He said the holy "Jore Sahib" underwent a scientific examination with full respect and dignity, so that the relics could be preserved for future generations.

Taking all facts into account, a collective decision was taken to dedicate the sacred "Jore Sahib" to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, where Guru Gobind Singh spent a significant part of his childhood.

The prime minister pointed out that last month, as part of a sacred journey, the revered "Jore Sahib" were carried from Delhi to Patna Sahib and there, he too had the opportunity to bow his head before the relics. PTI COR SUN RC