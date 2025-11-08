Guru Tegh Bahadur's life source of inspiration for humanity: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the life of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, is a source of inspiration for the entire humanity.

Addressing a seminar on the 'Life and philosophy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji' at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa, Saini said the Guru's supreme sacrifice in the 17th century against injustice, oppression, and tyranny stands as one of the highest ideals not only in Sikh history but in the history of human civilisation.

According to an official statement, the chief minister announced that on the martyrdom day of Hind Ki Chadar or shield of India -- an honorific title for Guru Tegh Bahadur -- a Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Study Chair will be established at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, where students will be able to conduct research on his life and teachings.

He said programmes commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began on November 1 and will continue until November 25, with the main event to be organised in Kurukshetra.

Saini said four religious processions will be taken out, the first of which was flagged off from Rori in Sirsa district on Saturday.

Welcoming seers, scholars, and researchers from across the country, the chief minister said, "It is our privilege to reflect upon the life and message of such a great soul who taught that religion is not merely about protecting one's own faith, but about upholding the moral conscience of the entire world".

Saini said even as humanity steps into the technological era, the ideals of Guru Tegh Bahadur continue to guide India.

In the 21st century, India's true strength lies not in technology but in its moral values, spiritual resolve, and courage.

He said that when youth face challenges such as intense competition and mental pressure, Guru Tegh Bahadur and his four martyred disciples serve as beacons of light for the new generation.

The CM said the state government is continuously working to preserve and promote Sikh history and heritage. He said one member from each 121 Sikh families in Haryana who lost their kin in the 1984 riots has been provided government employment.

In December 2022, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee was established, fulfilling a long-pending demand and granting autonomy to the Sikh community, he said, adding 70 kanals of land have been transferred to Gurdwara Sri Chilla Sahib in Sirsa. PTI CHS RHL