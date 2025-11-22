Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary: Anandpur Sahib prepared to receive devotees, says Bains

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 22 (PTI) Punjab Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib, associated with the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, is fully ready to receive devotees from across the world with devotion and reverence.

He said the Punjab government is commemorating the 350th year of Guru Sahib's supreme martyrdom with complete dedication.

All arrangements for the large influx of devotees expected between November 23 and 25 have been meticulously completed to ensure that no devotee faces any difficulty, said Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Both ministers appealed to the 'sangat' to visit Sri Anandpur Sahib and offer their respects during these historic ceremonies.

They stated that the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who stood as a defender of religious freedom and human rights and embodied compassion, sacrifice, and courage, remain a guiding light for all humanity.

Families from across Punjab and beyond should come to Sri Anandpur Sahib with devotion to participate in these extraordinary events.

On this occasion, Bains and Sond, along with Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang, welcomed the 'Nagar Kirtans' (religious processions) that arrived from Talwandi Sabo and Faridkot at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The special events at Sri Anandpur Sahib will commence on November 23 with the beginning of 'Sri Akhand Path Sahib' at 10 am at Gurdwara Sahib near Baba Budha Dal Chaunni, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will also be present.

At 11 am, an exhibition on the life of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur will be inaugurated at Virasat-e-Khalsa, followed by an Sarb Dharam Sammelan at noon at the main pandal.

A guided tour of Virasat-e-Khalsa, Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, and Panj Pyare Park will take place at 3 pm, while a drone show will light up the sky at 5 pm at Virasat-e-Khalsa.

The day will conclude with a Katha and Kirtan Darbar at 6 pm at the main pandal.

On November 24, the 'Sees Bhet Nagar Kirtan' will commence at 8 am from Kiratpur Sahib and proceed to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

A heritage walk will take place at 10 am, followed by 'kaav uccharan', 'dhadhi vaar' performances, and 'kavi' sessions on Guru Sahib's life from 11 am to 1 pm at the main pandal.

A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur will be held at 1 pm at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, after which 'Gatka' and other martial arts presentations will be held at 2 pm at Charan Ganga Stadium.

A drone show will be held at 5 pm at Virasat-e-Khalsa, and 'Kirtan Darbar' at 6 p.m. at the main pandal.

On November 25, the 'bhog' ceremony of Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be performed at 10 am at the main pandal.

A state-level blood donation and tree plantation drive will commence at 11 am from Virasat-e-Khalsa, followed by a 'Sarbat Da Bhala' congregation at noon where prominent religious, social, and political personalities will participate.

The three-day celebrations will conclude with a grand drone show at 5 pm, though the drone show will continue daily until November 29.

To facilitate lakhs of devotees arriving for these events, the Punjab Government has ensured extensive arrangements.

Shuttle services will operate from all parking zones to the main locations including Gurdwara Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Virasat-e-Khalsa, the main pandal, tent cities, and help desks.

All parking areas have been equipped with CCTV surveillance, lighting, barricading, traffic marshals, clear signboards, and mobile toilet facilities.

To further ease movement, 500 e-rickshaws, 150 mini-buses, 25 Force Urbania vans, 15 cars, 20 Tata Ace vehicles, and 10 golf carts for elderly and PWD devotees have been deployed. All movement will be centrally monitored through the main control center.

Two major tent cities have been established with accommodation for nearly 10,000 devotees.

Round-the-clock medical services, including fully equipped ambulances, have been ensured. Additionally, more than 8,000 police personnel have been deployed under senior officers to ensure safety, smooth movement, and convenience for all devotees visiting Sri Anandpur Sahib during these historic commemorations, they said. PTI CHS NB NB