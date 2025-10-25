Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom symbolises protection of India's religious, cultural traditions: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was not just for the Sikh community but for the protection of India's entire religious and cultural heritage.

Speaking at a state-level workshop to mark the 350th `Shaheedi Samagam' of 'Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur' (commemoration of the Guru's 350th martyrdom anniversary), he said the government would extend full support for spreading awareness about the Guru's supreme sacrifice.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life for the protection of all religions in India. That is why he is remembered not merely as the 'Khalsa Di Chadar' but as 'Hind Di Chadar'. He opposed forced conversions and safeguarded India's faith and cultural ethos. It is our collective responsibility to take the story of his martyrdom to every household," the chief minister said.

Various programmes have been organised in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Nanded as part of the Shaheedi Samagam, and efforts are underway through local committees to ensure the history of the Guru's sacrifice reaches villages and towns across the state, he said.

Fadnavis also said that Gurbani is a unique spiritual composition that includes not only the teachings of Sikh Gurus but also those of saints like Namdev and others.

During the event, he launched a dedicated website and a song depicting the life and sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur. PTI MR KRK