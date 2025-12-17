Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice symbol of religious freedom: Vice President

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday described Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom as one of history’s most extraordinary affirmations of religious freedom.

Addressing an inter-faith conference here, he noted that Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, laid down his life not for political power or the supremacy of one belief over another, but to defend the right of individuals to live and worship according to their conscience.

The event was organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Radhakrishnan said Guru Tegh Bahadur is revered not only as a Sikh guru, but as a universal symbol of supreme sacrifice and moral courage.

He noted that the Sikh Guru stood as a shield for the persecuted in an age of intolerance.

According to an official statement, the vice president highlighted the timeless relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur message, saying he taught the world that courage guided by compassion can transform societies, and that silence in the face of injustice is incompatible with true faith.

The vice president also underlined that India’s strength has always been its unity in diversity.

From ancient times, he said, India has welcomed diverse faiths, philosophies, and cultures, a spirit that was later enshrined by the framers of the Constitution through fundamental rights guaranteeing liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship. PTI NAB NB