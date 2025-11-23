Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings inspire brotherhood, tolerance: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings inspire all to follow the path of mutual respect, brotherhood and tolerance.

Attending the religious ceremony in Punjab's Anandpur commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh leader, the chief minister also paid obeisance at the Sri Anandpur Sahib gurdwara.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said the Guru made the ultimate sacrifice to uphold faith, humanity and truth.

"He laid down his life not only for Sikhism but also for the protection of the rights of every religion and every sect. Guru Tegh Bahadur's courage to stand firmly against tyranny continues to guide us even today" Sukhu said.

The Guru's life serves as a beacon for strengthening the ideals of unity in diversity and democracy, the chief minister asserted.

"At a time when society needs peace, harmony and social justice more than ever, the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur becomes even more significant," he said. PTI COR ARB ARB