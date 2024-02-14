Gurugram: 1 held for running nursing home without valid licence

Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the health department on Tuesday busted a nursing home, which was being run illegally in Naharpur Kasan village in Manesar tehsil of this district, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The team also nabbed the nursing home's operator, who is a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) but was practicing by posing as a doctor, the official said.

An FIR was registered against the nursing home's operator at the Manesar Police Station, he added.

Dr Sandeep Gupta, the medical officer of PHC Kasan, in his complaint said that he was informed by the office of the chief minister's flying squad, Gurugram, that the operator of SS Nursing home village Naharpur Kasan writes tests to the patients without the presence of a doctor, police said.

Advertisment

The registration of this nursing home is also from some other place, they said.

On the basis of the information, a joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the health department was formed who conducted raids at the SS nursing home, police said.

The team first met Saurabh Singh, a native of Berla village in Charkhi Dadri district, who was the operator of the nursing home, they said.

Advertisment

Inspector Harish Kumar of the chief minister's flying squad said that while asking he could not produce valid documents or any permission for operating the nursing home.

He produced a registration certificate of the year 2023 which was registered at the address of Kasan village, the inspector added.

"Saurabh while questioning revealed that he had appointed two doctors MBBS doctor Chanchal Singh Dasil and BAMS Dr Himani, but both were not available at the nursing home at the time of raid. On a table, prescriptions of two patients named Umesh and Poonam were found on which the nursing home operator used the stamp of Dr Himani," Dr Gupta said in his complaint.

Advertisment

"On being asked to produce a valid degree regarding giving medical advice on prescription, he could not produce any. The registration of the nursing home was also found to be at another place and he was playing with the health of patients and also not getting the nursing home registered at the correct address," he added.

Following Dr Gupta's complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act at the Manesar Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR has been registered into the matter and the nursing home's operator has been arrested.

"We are questioning the accused and further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR AS AS