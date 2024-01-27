Gurugram: 1 killed as truck hits canter on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Gurugram, Jan 27 (PTI) A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their canter near Bilaspur on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was the helper of the canter driver, they said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident at Bilaspur police station, police said.

Canter driver Nitin, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, in his complaint said that he was returning from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi in the wee hours on Friday with his helper Rajiv, they said.

"It was around 3 am on Friday near Binola flyover when a speeding truck hit my canter from behind. Soon after the collision, our vehicle collided with a bus coming from the Jaipur side after crossing the divider and overturned on the road," Nitin, the injured driver, said in his complaint.

"We both were injured in the accident and the passersby sent us to the Aastha Hospital, Bilaspur Chowk, for treatment from where the doctors referred my helper Rajiv to the Trauma Centre, Rewari, where he died during treatment while I still being treated in the hospital," he added.

An FIR was registered following the complaint against the unidentified truck driver, who managed to flee from the spot, under relevant sections of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Friday, police said.

"We handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem and are trying to arrest the accused truck driver," Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar said. PTI COR AS AS