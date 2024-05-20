Gurugram: 11-year-old boy killed in car-bus collision; 2 seriously injured

Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was killed while his mother and another relative were seriously injured when their car collided with a bus on the Delhi-Jaipur highway here on Monday morning, police said.

The accident victims were returning in their car from Khatu Shyam when the incident took place near Panchgaon Chowk around 5.10 am on Monday, they added.

The bus driver fled the spot and an FIR was registered at Manesar Police Station against him, they added.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Bhavya Poswal alias Aryan, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

"We were coming back from Khatu Shyam with my relatives. My relative Dinesh was driving the car and it was around 5.10 am, just ahead of Panchgaon Chowk, a bus coming from behind at high speed hit our car from the left side," said Ravinder Kumar, the father of Bhavya in his complaint.

"Our car lost its balance and collided with the divider on the side and overturned. In the accident, my son Bhavya, my wife Mamta and sister-in-law were injured badly. We rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared my son dead," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Manesar police station on Monday, police said.

"We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem and are trying to nab the accused bus driver," said a senior police officer. PTI COR SKY SKY