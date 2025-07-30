Gurugram: 13 convicts sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for liquor businessman's murder

Gurugram, Jul 30 (PTI) The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan on Tuesday sentenced 13 convicts to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine for the murder of liquor businessman Manish Kumar alias Pappu in a gangwar in 2016, said police.

Manish was the elder brother of jailed gangster and former councilor Binder Gujjar, they added.

"The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan on Tuesday declared all 13 accused guilty on the basis of evidence and witnesses provided by the police and sentenced all to life imprisonment (rigorous imprisonment). The court has also imposed a fine of up to Rs 50,000 on all the convicts," said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

According to the police, on October 18, 2016, Manish was killed when he went out with his driver and a friend to collect cash at his liquor stores.

Karan Singh, the father of the deceased, said that his son was killed in an old rivalry.

The police had arrested 13 accused in the murder case. They were identified as Rahul Pandit, Sachin alias Billu, Sombir alias Chatri alias Nanha, residents of village Bahu Akbarpur in district Rohtak, Deepak and Monu, residents of village Kansala, Dinesh, resident of village Mokhra in district Rohtak, Ravikant alias Vikki, Brahmprakash and Kuldeep (brothers of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli), residents of village Gadoli Khurd in district Gurugram, Jaibir, resident of Sector 5, Love Sharma, resident of Ratan garden colony in Gurugram, Ravi Kumar of Mehram Nagar in Delhi and Pawan Kumar, a resident of village Dighal in the Jhajjar district, said the police. PTI COR MNK MNK