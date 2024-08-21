Gurugram: 18-yr-old dead, 7 injured as truck hits autorickshaw, accused on run

Gurugram, Aug 21 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was killed while seven persons were critically injured after an autorickshaw overturned here after being hit by a speeding truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday.

The truck driver fled with his vehicle, while the injured are being treated, they said.

The accident took place a kilometre ahead of the Pachgaon Chowk here in the wee hours of Tuesday. An FIR was registered against the unknown truck driver, they added.

Rahul, the driver of the autorickshaw and a resident of Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, said in his complaint that he along with his seven friends had gone to the Sahara Mall here around 9.30 pm on Monday in his vehicle, the police said.

While the group was returning to Bhiwadi headed towards Jaipur, a speeding truck coming from behind hit the autorickshaw from the side around 2.30 am on Tuesday and fled the spot, the complainant said.

The three-wheeler got overturned due to the collision, leaving all the passengers injured, he added.

After the accident, the passersby took everyone to a private hospital in an ambulance, where 18-year-old Suraj died during treatment, the police said citing Rahul.

Suraj hailed from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh and used to work in a factory in Bhiwadi, they added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the criminal laws at the Bilaspur police station here on Tuesday, the police said.

A senior police officer said the body was handed over to Suraj's family after postmortem.

The other injured are being treated in a hospital and their condition is stable now, he added. PRI COR RPA