Gurugram: 2 arrested for stabbing relative to death over land dispute

Gurugram, Sep 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing their 22-year-old relative to death over a land dispute in the Nathupur Mandi area here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Rahul, a native of Ramai village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, had come to Gurugram in search of work. He lived in a rented room in Nathupur village with Bobby and four others, police stated.

The police received the information about the murder on Thursday morning. A team reached the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood in a room, they said. In a complaint registered at DLF Phase 3 police station, the victim's father, Manveer, alleged that his brother's son, Sachin (19), in connivance with some village boys, murdered Rahul. While investigating, the police team arrested Sachin and the victim's roommate, Bobby (20), from Delhi. Sachin lives in Ghaziabad and works as a labourer, the police said. During police interrogation, Sachin revealed that his grandfather, Dorilal, had transferred his share of land in the name of his uncle, Manveer. "He then hatched a plan with Bobby, who used to stay in the room with Rahul. According to the plan, on Wednesday night, Bobby slept outside the room and asked Rahul not to lock the room from inside," an officer said. After that, Bobby went to the Metro station to pick up Sachin, and both the accused reached the room at around 2:00 am and stabbed Rahul in the neck, the officer added. The knife used in the murder was recovered from the spot. The body has been sent to the mortuary, and further investigation is underway, the police said.