Gurugram: 2 cyber fraudsters held in connection with credit card scam

Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) Two cyber fraudsters were arrested for cheating people in the name of increasing credit limit on their cards, police said on Thursday.

On May 17, a local resident here filed a complaint that he was defrauded of Rs 96,000 by unknown people in the name of increasing credit limit on his card, the police said. An FIR was registered at the cyber crime South police station here.

Arvind Gautram (33), a resident of Aman Vihar in Delhi, and Sunil Chauhan (36) from Sonipat were arrested on Monday from Paschim Puri in Delhi by a team of cyber crime South police station, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that Chauhan used to call people posing as a bank employee and get credit card details and one time password (OTP) and Gautam used to transfer money through credit card details and OTP. We are questioning the accused," ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Eight mobile phones, seven SIM cards, debit cards and Rs 50,000 in cash were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, the police said.