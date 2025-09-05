Gurugram: 2 cyber fraudsters sold more than 100 bank accounts, arrested

Gurugram (Hry), Sep 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly opening bank accounts for people under the pretext of getting them jobs and selling those accounts to cyber criminals, the Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

Rahul (26), a resident of Bihar's Nawada, and Amir Hussain alias Amit (29), a native of West Bengal, were arrested on Monday. They have sold more than 100 such accounts, each for Rs 10,000, to cyber thugs, police said.

Eight mobile phones, seven ATM cards, two chequebooks and 15 SIM cards were seized from their possession, police added.

A man had filed a complaint on August 30, stating that he met a person named Kuldeep, who told him that his friend Rahul alias Abhiram helps needy people get jobs, for which he needs a bank account, police said.

Kuldeep took him to Bajghera village, where Rahul and another man opened a bank account using the victim's Aadhaar and PAN card.

"After this, Kuldeep said the account has been opened and asked me to collect the documents later," the complainant told police.

The victim approached police after a few days, when the accused refused to give him the documents and told him that his account was given to Rahul.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station, West, and the accused were arrested on Monday.

"The accused revealed that they have opened more than 100 bank accounts by creating 50 fake e-mail IDs and sold each account to their associates for Rs 10,000," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

"They open bank accounts for poor and needy people by luring them with the promise of getting them jobs. After KYC, they keep their bank details with themselves and sell their bank accounts to another partner for Rs 10,000," he added.

The accused are in judicial custody. PTI COR SHS RC