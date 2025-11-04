Gurugram: 2 drink beer while riding bike, challenge police

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) Two riders were seen drinking alcohol on a moving motorcycle in Gurugram while "openly challenging" the police. A video of the incident surfaced on social media with the authorities saying "strict action" will be taken against them.

The video, uploaded by a social media user on X, is said to be from Sohna road area. In the video, two men, who were riding a motorcycle with Rajasthan registration number motorcycle, were seen rider holding bottles of beer, police said.

They were openly challenging the police as they went ahead on their motorcycle through vehicles, they said.

"Such a case has come to our notice and we are searching for the motorcycle and its riders. Strict action will be taken against them," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

"Two boys drunk driving with beer bottles in their hands, no helmets, almost hitting cars and people and the cops said, "post it on social media." Is this what safety looks like on our roads?", the user writes on X, tagging administration and Gurugram police social media handles.

"When the woman (user) posted this video on social media, the Gurugram police swung into action and claimed to have taken action, but no information was given about what action was taken," another user commented on the post.

"The incidents of dangerous driving and stunts on the roads of Gurugram continue unabated. Such incidents are being reported every day. Police take action, but people are not stopping," another user reacted.

Drunk driving is not only a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, but also a crime under the Reckless Driving and Endangering the Lives of Others Act. PTI COR APL NB