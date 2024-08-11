Gurugram: 2 friends die after truck hits their bike

Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) Two friends died after a truck hit their motorcycle and dragged the vehicle for 50 metres on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Bilaspur area here, police said on Sunday.

Vipul and his friend Abhay Jeet Chauhan had gone out for some work on Saturday night. While they were returning, a truck coming from Delhi hit their motorcycle from behind near a CNG pump ahead of Bilaspur Chowk, Vipul’s brother, Amit Pal, said in a complaint.

Due to the collision, the motorcycle got stuck in front of the truck and the driver dragged the two-wheeler for about 50 metres before fleeing from the spot, the police said.

The injured men were taken to a private hospital, where they were declared dead, a senior police officer said, adding that an FIR had been registered against the truck driver and efforts are on to nab him. PTI COR NB NB