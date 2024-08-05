Gurugram: 2 get life term for killing tent house owner in 2020

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the murder of a tent house owner in 2020, police said.

The court of Additional district and Sessions Judge Mona Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts -- Lallan Sharma and Rajan.

According to the police, 51-year-old tent house owner Rajiv Manchanda, a resident of Madanpuri colony was found dead at his shop in Arjun Nagar area on June 10 in 2020.

In their statement to the police, his family had said that he was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment and he had fallen ill due to complications because of it.

Later, the post-mortem of the body was conducted. Four days later, the police registered a case of murder after his autopsy revealed that he had died of 'asphyxia' and was strangled to death, the police said.

An FIR was registered at the new colony police station and police arrested Rajan on June 15, 2020. Later on February 11, 2021 police arrested another accused, Lallan Sharma.

On the basis of the evidence and witnesses produced by the police, the court held both the men guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Gurugram police spokesperson said.