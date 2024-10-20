Gurugram: 2 held for duping people on pretext of higher investment returns

Gurugram, Oct 20 (PTI) Police have arrested two people, including a bank employee, for allegedly duping people under the pretext of higher returns on investments in the stock market, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Kanish Vijayvargiy and Ram Avtar, natives of Jaipur, police said.

According to police, a man filed a complaint alleging that on July 23, he was cheated on Rs 24.60 lakh under the pretext of higher returns on investments in the stock market. Following this, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

The police arrested Vijayvargiy and Avtra on Saturday from Gurugram.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that Ram Avtar works as Deputy Manager in UCO bank's Mansarovar branch in Jaipur. He helped open a bank account in the name of Kanishk Vijayvargiy. Avtar later opened seven fake bank accounts and provided them to cyber fraudsters for Rs 7,000 each," Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the ACP said. PTI COR HIG